Founders Capital Management Grows Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Allergan were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,495,000 after acquiring an additional 164,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,888,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.13. The stock had a trading volume of 192,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.