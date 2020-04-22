Founders Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 50,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 105,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 111.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $371,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $704,745 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,527,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,452,396. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

