Founders Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.7% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 1,359,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.