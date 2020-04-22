Founders Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

NYSE:C traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,347,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,107,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

