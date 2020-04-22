Founders Capital Management Acquires 620 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,372. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

