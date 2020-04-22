Founders Capital Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 171,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.7% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

