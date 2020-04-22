Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 211,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after buying an additional 768,893 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,466,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,818,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.36 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.