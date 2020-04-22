Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Increased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

