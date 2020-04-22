FirstService (FSV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.62 million.

TSE FSV opened at C$114.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$124.96. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$83.36 and a twelve month high of C$149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.12%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

