First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $35.72.

