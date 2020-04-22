First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FTLB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.