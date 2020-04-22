First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Merchants alerts:

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.