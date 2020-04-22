First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.25. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,314 shares of company stock worth $65,237 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

