First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

Shares of FCBP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03.

FCBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

