FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FireEye were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in FireEye by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after purchasing an additional 614,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,726 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 89,593 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after buying an additional 264,269 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $24,499,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,365,914 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

