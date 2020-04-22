Financial Review: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 26.37% 9.07% 1.06% FFBW 12.67% 2.54% 0.58%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Territorial Bancorp and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and FFBW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.95 $22.00 million $2.34 10.84 FFBW $12.28 million 5.50 $1.56 million N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats FFBW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

