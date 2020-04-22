Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.50

News stories about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $264.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

