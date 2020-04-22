Financial Contrast: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 64.20 $25.31 million $0.09 1,591.89 Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.10 $15.45 million $0.10 8.10

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies. Sify Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 3 16 9 0 2.21 Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $106.16, suggesting a potential downside of 25.90%. Sify Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.83%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 3.73% 3.30% 2.23% Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Sify Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

