Financial Comparison: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) vs. Autoweb (NYSE:AUTO)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Medallia alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medallia and Autoweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Autoweb 0 3 0 0 2.00

Medallia currently has a consensus target price of $44.73, suggesting a potential upside of 112.60%. Autoweb has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 85.29%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Autoweb.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallia and Autoweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 7.22 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -15.59 Autoweb $113.98 million 0.10 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -0.75

Autoweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A Autoweb -13.36% -52.91% -27.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Autoweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallia beats Autoweb on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.