Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.51). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.