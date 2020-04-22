Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FPP) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FPP) traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.50), 31,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.69 ($0.49).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.81.

About Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FPP)

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

