FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FARO. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. 18,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $840.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.47.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,386,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in FARO Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 925,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 252,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172,966 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 390,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

