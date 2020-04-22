F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNB opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

