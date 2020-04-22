Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.