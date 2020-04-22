Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Exicure alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCUR opened at $2.17 on Friday. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Exicure by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $4,474,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Exicure by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

About Exicure

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.