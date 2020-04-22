Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XAN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.52.

Shares of Exantas Capital stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 223.49, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Exantas Capital has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of Exantas Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166,441 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

