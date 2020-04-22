Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of XGN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. Exagen has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

