Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Evolution Petroleum reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:EPM opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

