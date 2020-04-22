Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.40 Per Share

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $6.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.72. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.13 ($6.04).

Get Essentra alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essentra to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essentra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 390 ($5.13).

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.