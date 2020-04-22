Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Thomson Reuters Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $70.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,684,000 after buying an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.