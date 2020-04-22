Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

NYSE:SRC opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $61,001,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,968 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 377,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after acquiring an additional 197,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

