Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LEG Immobilien AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LEG Immobilien in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LEG Immobilien’s FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $$111.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $126.35.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

