Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XBC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.67.

XBC stock opened at C$3.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The company has a market cap of $264.04 million and a P/E ratio of 125.77. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.67.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

