Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams Companies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

WMB opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.