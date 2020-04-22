Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

UNTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

