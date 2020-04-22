Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 322,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,769. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

