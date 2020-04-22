Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $67.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 135,573 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,173 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,691 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,032. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.