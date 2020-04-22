Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of EFX opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.