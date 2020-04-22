Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Equifax (NYSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFX. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.54.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

