Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

EFSC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,193,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.