Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.
EFSC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
Shares of EFSC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $48.81.
In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,193,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
