Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.86 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

Shares of ENTG opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Entegris has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital reissued a positive rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

