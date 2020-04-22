Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.51 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.51 EPS.

ENTG traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Entegris has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

