Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Declares May 20 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a may 20 dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.97 million.

In other news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at C$319,718.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.60.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

