Enerplus Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.97 million.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.60.

Enerplus stock opened at C$2.62 on Monday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $569.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

In other news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at C$319,718.77.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.69%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

