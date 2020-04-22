Energy Transfer LP Unit to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

ET has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,074,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,558,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,257.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.