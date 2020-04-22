Energy Transfer LP Unit to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.
NYSE:ET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,074,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,558,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.76.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,257.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
