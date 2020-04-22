Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 607,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,558,816. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 24,100 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

