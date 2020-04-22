Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter worth $167,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 194.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.87%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.