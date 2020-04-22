Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter worth $167,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 194.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.87%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
