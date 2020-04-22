eHealth (EHTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.56-4.09 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.56-4.09 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eHealth stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

