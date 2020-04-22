Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $833,003.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,959.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.