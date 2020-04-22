Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,507.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

